There was controversy at the ongoing African Cup of Nations as the referee of the match between Tunisia and Mali ended the match before 90 minutes.

Referee Sanny Jikwaze blew the end of the match at 89 minutes, one minute after he gave a Malian player a controversial red card.

The game also witnessed two penalty kicks, one for each of the teams.

While Mali scored theirs, Tunisia missed their penalty. Mali won the game 1-0.

Details later…