The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked South-east governors to “deal decisively” with hoodlums who try to enforce the suspended sit-at-home order in the region.

The spokesperson for IPOB, Emma Powerful, said this on Tuesday, in a statement issued as a reaction to the shootings on Monday in Enugu.

Shootings were also reported in Anambra State.

Mr Powerful said IPOB was not involved in the shootings, and that the group has not authorised anyone to enforce the sit-at-home.

“We have severally explained that IPOB has not authorised anybody to enforce Monday sit-at-home which has been suspended since September 19, 2021.

“Anybody unleashing sorrow on innocent citizens under the guise of enforcing sit-at-home order is a criminal and does not deserve pity,” the group said in the statement.

IPOB said they were “now ready to confront these criminals” and requested Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and other governors in the South-east to provide security for the residents of the region.

“Those shooting sporadically in the market are criminals and bandits using the name of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and ESN to humiliate our people and demonise the movement. Their aim is to give the federal government an excuse to hold our leader perpetually in detention,” Mr Powerful said.

“Henceforth, ESN operatives will come from the bushes and forests and go after these criminals unleashing mayhem on innocent people and visitors to Biafra land in the name of enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home order,” he added.