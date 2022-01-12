A State High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, has fixed January 19 for delivering of judgement on the fundamental rights suit filed by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), challenging his arrest in Kenya by Nigerian security agents and “expulsion” to Nigeria.

Aloy Ejimakor, Mr Kanu’s special counsel, who filed the suit on August 27, last year, on behalf of the IPOB leader, disclosed this in a statement, Tuesday.

Mr Kanu is being held by Nigeria’s secret police in Abuja where he is standing trial for alleged treason.

The IPOB leader is asking the Abia court to declare his arrest, detention and prosecution illegal.

He wants the court to compel the Nigerian government to release and “repatriate him to Britain, his country of domicile and citizenship”.

Mr Kanu told the court that his arrest in Kenya and subsequent trial in Nigeria was an infringement of his fundamental rights to personal liberty and fair hearing as guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

He is also asking the court to declare as unlawful the military invasion of his home in Abia State in September 2017, and to compel the Nigerian government to tender a public apology to him “for the infringement of his fundamental rights”.

The respondents in the suit include, the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation, the Chief of Army Staff, Brigade Commander,14 Brigade Ohafia, and the Inspector General of Police.

Others are the Commissioner of Police, Abia State, the Director General of the SSS, and the Abia State Director of the SSS.

IPOB, which is leading the agitation for an independent republic, Biafra, which they want carved out from Nigeria’s South-east and parts of South-south, has been accused of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the South-east and South-south.

Mr Kanu was previously arrested and released on bail. He had jumped bail in 2017.

He was “intercepted” in Kenya in June, last year, by Nigerian security agents and brought back to Abuja.