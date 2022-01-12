The police in Delta State said 18 persons have been rescued from a collapsed church building belonging to the Salvation Ministries in Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria’s South-south.

The rescued have been taken to yet-to-be identified hospitals in the state capital.

Rescue efforts were still going on at the time of this report, PREMIUM TIMES gathered. It is believed that many more were still trapped under the collapsed structure.

The spokesperson of the police in Delta State, Bright Edafe, confirmed the rescue of the 18 persons.

Mr Edafe said no death has been recorded so far, and that children and adults are among those rescued.

The church building had collapsed on Tuesday evening during a church service as part of the activities marking the church’s 21-day fasting and prayer.

The building was said to have caved in through the children section, trapping scores of worshippers, including children, who were attending the service.

The rescue operation is led by the officials of the Delta State Emergency Management Agency, fire service and the police.