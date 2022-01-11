The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, as chairman of its newly constituted screening committee.

The five-member screening committee was announced in a statement issued by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, on Monday, to screen its governorship aspirants ahead of the July 16 election in the state.

According to Mr Bature, the committee would be inaugurated at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.

“The screening exercise is scheduled for Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the NEC Hall of the PDP national secretariat, Abuja at 10 a.m.

“All aspirants, critical stakeholders and members of our party in Osun state are by this guided accordingly,” the party noted.

Aside from Mr Adoke, other committee members are a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali; a former Governor of Plateau State, Fidelis Tapgun;a former member of the House of Representatives, Nnenna Ukeje and Rahman Owokoniran, who will serve as the panel’s secretary.

The screening of aspirants for the Osun State governorship election primary was initially slated for January 11 before it was shifted to January 12.

Mr Adoke-led panel will be screening not less than six aspirants whom PREMIUM TIMES can confirm to have purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms before the deadline.

The aspirants are the party’s 2018 governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke; his nephew, Dele Adeleke; Akin Ogunbiyi, Sanya Omirin, Dotun Babayemi and Fatai Akinbade.

Mr Adeleke, in the controversial poll, narrowly lost to the incumbent, Gboyega Oyetola, who will be contesting for his second constitutional allowed term in office in July.