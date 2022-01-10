About 10 hours after the commencement of its three-day warning strike, the Lagos State council of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has announced the suspension of the industrial action.

The chairman of the association, Olurotimi Awojide, who announced the decision in a video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, said it was the decision of the deliberation at an emergency congress meeting of the union which held at its secretariat Amara-Olu Street on Agidingbi Road in Ikeja on Monday.

The congress, which was scheduled to hold by 12 noon, could not commence until around 4 p.m. as a result of the union’s request for documentary evidence.

The union, however, said the details of the agreement entered with the government will be released soon.

The new development followed a two-hour meeting on Sunday between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the leadership of the nurses’ union at the state house.

A statement on Sunday by the chief press secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, confirmed the approval of the striking workers’ requests by the governor.

According to Mr Akosile, most of the requests by the nurses that could be approved immediately were granted by the governor, “and those requiring further deliberations have also been approved for further discussion.”

In a short message shared with our reporter, Mr Akosile wrote that; “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu held a closed-door meeting with members of the Nigerian Association of Nurses and Midwives, Lagos State Council at the State House, Marina on Sunday evening. The meeting was called by the Governor to address the grievances of the nursing workforce in the State.

“At the end of the two hours meeting, both the Government and the union agreed on a number of issues that had been causing disaffection between the two parties. Governor Sanwo-Olu pledged Government’s sincerity in the implementation of all that was agreed on, to the delight of the representatives of the nurses.

More details later …