Troops operating in some parts of Kaduna State have foiled an attack and also neutralised five terrorists in Kwanan Bataro, Giwa Local government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Monday said the government was informed of the troop’s activities by the military authorities.

The statement noted that “according to the operational feedback, the troops who were conducting clearance patrols in Giwa LGA received credible intelligence of terrorists’ movement towards Fatika town.

Mr Aruwan said the troops then mobilised to Marke and Ruheya in response to the attack.

” The outlaws were sighted and attempted to escape the advancing forces. The troops however cut off their escape route at Kwanan Bataro, and engaged them in a firefight, during which five of the terrorists were neutralized. The troops returned to base after clearing the area,” the statement read.

Mr Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i expressed satisfaction at the operational feedback and commended the troops for their proactive and sharp response to the intelligence received, saying he ”encouraged them to keep up the intensity in the ongoing offensives against terrorists in the area.”

” Security forces are sustaining monitoring and patrols in the general area.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Kaduna Government confirmed on December 19, 2021 that at least 20 people were killed in an attack in the same Giwa Local Government Area.

The commissioner said the December 19 attacks left more than 20 people dead.

He said houses, trucks, and cars were also burnt, along with agricultural produce at various farms by the rampaging killers.

Kaduna is one of the North-west states most affected by banditry where terror groups kill and kidnap residents at will.

Other states affected by such attacks are Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara as well as Niger in the North-central region.