Nigerian authorities say they have arrested more than 90 people over extortion at two airports, and 89 of those arrested have been handed over to the police.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it caught the culprits at both the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, extorting travellers.

“The touts were arrested for various acts of illegality including Fake COVID-19 test results,Touting, Unauthorised entry, Trespass, Illegal Facilitation, Forgery, Loitering, Theft, Public nuisance & arguments, amongst others,” a statement by the FAAN spokesperson, Henrietta Yakubu, said on Monday.

It said the arrested touts are staff of Patovilki Nigeria Limited, Lakewood Services, Nahco Plc, and other airport staff.

The FAAN said it handed over 59 of the arrested people to the airport police command in Abuja for prosecution, while 30 were handed over to the police force in Lagos for the same.

“FAAN will like to use this opportunity to warn those that do not have any legitimate business at the airports, as well as airport staff carrying out illegal duties to desist from such acts, as the Authority will not hesitate to arrest and hand over such individuals for prosecution,” it said.