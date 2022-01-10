The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Mongono, has said the appointment of the Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA) is exclusively the prerogative of President Muhammudu Buhari as the commander-in-chief of armed forces.

The NSA stated this on Thursday in a statement by Zakari Usman, Head, Strategic Communication, in response to a petition by some former directors of the NIA.

The former directors had alleged in the petition that the DG of the agency, Ahmed Abubakar, failed various exams but was still appointed as head of the agency.

In his response, the NSA said Mr Abubakar never failed any promotion examination and that he had constantly been an outstanding officer contrary to allegations that he lied to get his appointment.

He described the former directors as unnamed persons who lied and misled the National Assembly, adding that the office of the NSA was satisfied with the level of consultations between the two offices.

Read full statement:

APPOINTMENT OF NIA DG, EXCLUSIVE PREROGATIVE OF THE PRESIDENT AND COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF

ABUJA , FCT, 7 JANUARY, 2022– The attention of the Office of the National Security Adviser has been drawn to recent reports in the social media credited to some unnamed former directors of the National Intelligence Agency over the appointment of the Agency’s Director General.

To set the record straight, by the provisions of the Instrument establishing the Agency under the National Security Agencies Act 1986 ( Cap 278 LFN), the appointment and tenure of the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency is the exclusive prerogative of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. The appointment of the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency was made in full compliance with the relevant law.

Reported speculations by the unnamed former directors that the National Security Adviser had told the National Assembly that he was unaware of the Director General’s appointment in 2018 is false. This office wishes to note that a Federal High Court presided over by Justice Okon Abang has already dismissed a suit challenging the appointment of the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency.

The general public and indeed all stakeholders in the Security and Intelligence sector are advised to disregard the unfortunate falsehood being peddled by these shadowy groups.

Furthermore, groups and individuals who use pseudonyms to issue false claims are cautioned against violating the secrecy upon which the Intelligence Community functions. Appropriate action is being taken to unmask them and bring them to justice

The intelligence Community is pleased with the work of the Director General, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar since his appointment. The National Security Adviser is equally satisfied with the level of consultations between his office and the Director General in achieving the functions of the National Intelligence Agency. Contrary to these false claims Ambassador Abubakar never failed a promotion exam and has consistently been an outstanding officer.

SIGNED:

ZAKARI USMAN

HEAD, STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

OFFICE OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER