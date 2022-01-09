Like the PDP, Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed a new date for its governorship primary election in Ekiti State.

While PDP announced its decision last week, the APC, in a statement on Sunday, adopted January 27 as the new date for the event ahead of the June 18 governorship poll in the state.

The new date is five days after January 22 initially announced in its timetable and schedule of activities released in November 2021.

With the reviewed schedule from both the PDP and APC in the state, the fate of aspirants from both sides will be decided on January 26 and 27 respectively.

In addition to the postponement of its governorship primary date, the APC, in the official notice issued by its interim National Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, also noted the changes in dates for the submission of interest forms among other events.

Against the January 11 registered in its previous statement, governorship aspirants under the party now have till January 15 to submit their forms and other relevant documents ahead of their screening exercise now slated for January 18.

The APC sold its Expression of Interest form for N2.5 million and the Nomination form for N20 million bringing the total from interested male aspirants to N22.5 million while the female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees.

With the incumbent, Governor Kayode Fayemi, a member of the APC, serving his constitutionally allowed second term in office, the party needs to put its house in order to retain the seat come June 18.

The governor had announced December 18 as the deadline for governorship aspirants in the state’s civil service, including his aides, to resign their positions.

Against the speculations of having a favourite in the race, Mr Fayemi has denied anointing a particular aspirant to take over as governor when he completes his second term.

While not less than 17 aspirants have shown interest in the race under the PDP, the APC has much fewer aspirants.

Among the leading aspirants who have obtained the forms for the seat under the APC are Opeyemi Bamidele, Olufemi Bamishile, Biodun Oyebanji, Bamidele Faparusi and Demola Popoola.

Both Merrs Opeyemi and Bamisile currently represent Ekiti State at the Senate and House Representatives chambers respectively while Messrs Oyebanji and Faparusi recently resigned their positions as Secretary to the State Government and commissioner under Mr Fayemi’s administration.