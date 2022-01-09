Nigeria recorded an additional fatality from the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, while 766 fresh cases were reported across 12 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in an update shared on its Facebook page late Saturday night, said the country’s fatality toll from the disease now stands at 3,071.

The centre added that the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 247,775, as the active cases are now 26,277.

NCDC also noted that the latest figure included backlogs of discharged and confirmed cases from Anambra and Kaduna states.

Anambra reported 208 cases for November and December 2021, and January 6, 2022, while Kaduna State reported 42 cases for January 7 and 8, 2022.

While Kaduna reported 210 discharged cases for January 7 and 8, Anambra reported 27 cases for January 6.

Breakdown

The NCDC data shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, topped the chart with 261 cases.

Rivers State also reported 159 cases; Gombe, 25, while the FCT reported 20 cases.

Meanwhile, Osun and Oyo States followed on the log with 19 and 14 cases respectively, while Bauchi and Kano States reported five cases each.

While Ekiti State reported four cases, Ebonyi and Ogun recorded two cases each. The disease centre also noted that four states: Nasarawa, Ondo, Plateau and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Saturday.