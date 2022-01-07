Following the demise of Tega Akpofure, a member of GRATITUDE, a musical team powered by CommonWealth of Zion Assembly [COZA], there has been uproar on social media.

This was after a former member, identified as Nnenna Kalu-Ude, called out the church’s founder, Biodun Fatoyinbo and others.

Ms Kalu-Ude, who was COZA’s former choir coordinator, on Thursday, alleged that Mr Fatoyinbo was responsible for Tega’s death.

The deceased, who was her close friend, was also a choir member.

Ms Kalu-Ude, in a lengthy post on her Instagram stories, accused the cleric of maltreating workers of the church and also suppressing his critics through occultic powers.

She also alleged people who want to speak up about the “evil” going on in the church either fall ill or die mysteriously.

Clarification

However, the husband of the deceased, in a short video clip, clarified the controversies surrounding his late wife’s demise.

In the video, he also asked those who have issues with Mr Fatoyinbo not to mention his late wife’s name in the matter.

His speech read:

“Hello everyone. Good Evening, my name is Rhema Akpofure, husband of the late Tega. I was shocked when I turned on my phone and got a lot of texts from different people,” he said.

“My wife was a beautiful soul, an amazing person, and her Pastors were good to her and to me. Yes, she was a member of the Gratitude and she served in COZA, Abuja.

“My wife had no plans of leaving COZA. In fact, I just relocated to Abuja to join her.

“There were other better plans, so please, I want to beg you to ignore everything you see online. The man called Biodun Fatoyinbo is a good man and every other name that was tagged there are beautiful souls.

“Whatever encounter you might have had with anybody, it’s your own cup of tea and choice, but please take the name Tega out of this. I mean, it’s too early.”

As of press time, neither the church nor the founder is yet to issue a statement on this latest scandal, rather, comments on their respective Instagram accounts have been limited.

Busola, the wife of popular musician, Timi Dakolo, in June 2019, accused Mr Fatoyinbo of raping her twice, before she turned 18.

The allegations went viral on social media, with some saying it had triggered Nigeria’s #MeToo moment.

The allegation also forced the pastor to go on “leave of absence from the pulpit” for weeks because it was the “right thing to do”. He, however, denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Fatoyinbo, who had been enmeshed in other (sexual) scandals before this recent allegation, runs the Abuja headquarters of his church with his wife, Modele.