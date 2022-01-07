Facts have emerged on how Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo, scaled the legal hurdle that initially barred it from appointing its fourth substantive vice-chancellor before the expiration of the tenure of the institution’s immediate past VC, Olabode Popoola, in November, 2021.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that a judgment delivered at an Osogbo high court on December 16, 2021, gave victory to the university in the matter filed before it by some aggrieved parties including a group of lecturers under the umbrella of Concerned and Committed UNIOSUN Professors, and also the Osun State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

The development paved the way for the appointment of a professor of plant physiology, Odunayo Adebooye, as the fourth substantive vice-chancellor, earlier in the week.

The university’s pro-chancellor and governing council chairman, Yusuf Alli, had in September during the 10th convocation ceremony, announced why the selection process for the vice-chancellor was suspended.

Mr Alli, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said as a law-abiding institution, the university suspended the process because some aggrieved parties sued the university over the selection criteria.

“I must point out that I am aware that some members of staff felt that they have not been dealt with justly after seeing the advertisement that was placed for VC position and they have gone to court. And as a law abiding institution and as people who believe in justice, in the last one month, the process for the appointment of a new VC has been suspended until the court speaks because we are law abiding,” Mr Alli had said in September.

Controversies

The aggrieved parties said the criteria set by the university management appeared to have “deliberately” sidelined candidates from Arts and Humanities, Law, and Medicine from being appointed the vice-chancellor.

They also raised concern on the part that requires applicants to submit their applications through the then outgoing vice-chancellor, Mr Popoola.

For instance, on 17 August , 2021, the Osun State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) held a media briefing in the state capital and announced its rejection of what it described as the dichotomy between PhD certificate and medical fellowship.

But Mr Ali said the only motive behind the criteria was to ensure excellence, saying “The only commitment the governing council under my watch has is to ensure excellence, through a fair and firm process comparable to best practices everywhere in the world. We assure all stakeholders that we have no personal interest to serve other than the best for our university.”

Following the suspension of the selection process, to fill the vacuum created by the expiration of Mr Popoola’s tenure of office on November 4, a 45-year-old engineering professor, Afeez Bello, was appointed the vice-chancellor in acting capacity.

Court verdict

One of the contentious criteria for the position, as advertised, is that the candidate must have published a minimum of 50 research (journal) articles with at least 20 of the articles published in high impact journals as defined by Thomson Reuters ISI and Web of Science; and must have published at least 10 research articles in the last three years in such high impact journals.

Another criterion rejected by the aggrieved groups is the evidence of winning and leading of “at least ten (10) locally and internationally funded research with evidence of achievements through the funded research”

According to the university’s spokesperson, Ademola Adesoji, the high court judge, Adepele Ojo, who delivered the said judgement between 9:30 a.m and 1 p.m on the said day, ruled in favour of the university.

“On the issue of why should the application be sent to the office of the vice-chancellor, the honourable judge ruled that the council has power to determine where the application is addressed to. As a matter of fact, the judgement said since the VC is also a member of the governing council, the council has the right to decide on where to direct the application to,” Mr Adesoji told this newspaper in a telephone interview.

He said on the matter of PhD and medical fellowship dichotomy, the judge said the university’s establishment law provides that the “candidate for the position of vice-chancellor of the university must be a professor of 10 years and must have a PhD.”

“The judge said if the establishment law states that the candidate must have a PhD, the court cannot tamper with the law, and that it will take a review from the legislature,” the spokesperson said.

He said it was immediately after the judgement of the court that the university went ahead to continue with the selection process.

Selection process

“Immediately after the judgement, they called for a senate meeting the next day to elect representatives of the Senate in the selection committee and a calendar was drawn to complete the process.” the spokesperson added.

He said about 13 applicants participated in the process and seven took part in the computer-based tests before the final interview.

The process finally produced someone found to have stood out based on the criteria set for the candidates.

About the new VC, Adebooye

Born on 18th December, 1966, Odunayo Clement Adebooye is a professor of Plant Physiology. He obtained his Bachelor, Masters and Doctorate degrees from the University of Ibadan.

Mr Adebooye has served as Ambassador Scientist for the German Government Humboldt Foundation, Secretary General of the African-German Network Excellence in Science (AGNES) and Regional Project Coordinator for the Government of Canada Projects in West Africa.

He has utilised nine (9) fully funded international research fellowships worldwide including the highly prestigious United Nations University Fellowship, Germany and won 25 research grants with over 100 travel grants.

With an academic career spanning 26 years, he served the UNIOSUN at various times as member of the Governing Council, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Provost/Dean, Director and Head of Department among others.

Mr Adebooye has been Visiting Professor to many universities in Nigeria, Germany, Canada and provided services for the United Nations.

Fast growing university

The University Governing Council thanked the Visitor and Governor of the state for his consistent support which has made the university one of the fastest growing universities in the country.

He said: “I am happy that despite the controversies surrounding the appointment process, the Council was able to exert rigorous efforts and sacrifice in the appointment procedures, which culminated in the appointment of Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye. We believe that he possesses the attributes to move the University forward and write a fresh chapter in the journey to achieve the dreams of the founding fathers of the University.”

Mr Ali thanked the university senate, management and staff for their “sacrifice and selflessness”, urging them to maintain peace and cooperate with the new Vice-Chancellor.