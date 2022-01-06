President Muhammadu Buhari says his government is ‘working very hard’ to ensure the local production of vaccines.

The president, however, declined to provide any details.

“We shouldn’t make noise about it until we succeed,” he said of the efforts his government is making.

Mr Buhari spoke in an interview with the NTA aired on Thursday and monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

Nigeria, with its estimated population of over 200 million relies on imported vaccines for the prevention and treatment of diseases including polio, COVID-19, measles and others.

Details later…