President Muhammadu Buhari says he has done his best for the country, and hopes Nigerians will “reflect” and understand his effort after he leaves office.

Speaking to NTA in an interview aired Thursday, Mr Buhari said he did not expect appreciation from Nigerians.

Mr Buhari’s two-terms of four years each will end in 2023. The president has faced intense scrutiny over his administration’s poor handling of Nigeria’s security, economic and developmental problems.

He has particularly been criticised over the spate of insecurity across the country.

Even when data show otherwise, the president has insisted he has done well when assessed based on the conditions he met when he took office.

Speaking to the state-run NTA, the president repeated the same sentiments. He said he has served the country to the best of his abilities.

“I’ve been a governor, a minister, and I’m in my second term as president. So, I’ve gone through all the systems, and what else can I do for this country?” Buhari said.

“I’ve given my best, and I hope after I leave, Nigerians will reflect. I’m not expecting any appreciation but what I’m expecting is for Nigerians to say this man has done his best. That’s what I’m expecting from Nigerians.”