Large parts of Nigeria will experience sunshine and light to moderate dust haze from Friday to Sunday, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) said in a weather projection released Thursday.

The other parts are likely to experience thunderstorms with rain, the agency said.

NiMet added that in other parts of the country, foggy and partly cloudy weather is anticipated.

In the morning hours of Friday, the envisaged light dust haze is expected over large parts of Ondo, Edo, Enugu, Oyo, Imo, Ebonyi, Ogun, Ekiti, Delta, Anambra, Osun, and Abia states.

Partly cloudy weather is also expected in Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Cross Rivers States, NiMet noted.

Later in the day, moderate dust haze is anticipated in inland and the coastal cities of the South with chances of rain in parts of Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross Rivers states.

On the other hand, milder mornings and sunny afternoons are anticipated in the northern region, places such as parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Gombe, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Borno, Minna, Sokoto, Adamawa, Bauchi, Jigawa, Taraba, Nasarawa, and Kogi states.

By Saturday, the agency predicted, there will be dust haze conditions in parts of Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, and Abia states.

Foggy skies are also expected over parts of Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Lagos and Cross Rivers states during the morning hours. Thunderstorms and rains are anticipated during the afternoon and evening hours in these locations.

In the same vein, sunshine is expected over parts of Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours, NiMet noted.

Light morning is anticipated in Gombe, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Jigawa, Sokoto, and Adamawa states while sunny afternoons are envisaged in Borno, Sokoto, Niger, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory, according to the agency.

Sunday morning would see dust haze and cloudiness in the southern region with chances of thunderstorms with rains over parts of Bayelsa, Rivers, and Cross Rivers states in the evening. There are prospects of sunshine in the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Benue, Niger, Kwara, Kaduna, and Sokoto states, NiMet noted.