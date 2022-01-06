National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, says President Muhammadu Buhari has run out of ideas on how to move the country forward.

Mr Ayu stated this in reaction to the president’s position on some issues during an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday.

Among the issues Mr Buhari commented on are the herders- farmers clashes, agitation for the creation of state police, the Electoral Act Amendment Bill controversy, the lingering security challenges and 2023 presidential election.

Against the stance of many Nigerians that herders should be made to raise their cattle in ranches to avoid farmer-herder clashes, Mr Buhari in the interview insisted that the restoration of grazing routes is the only solution to the problem.

The grazing route policy in Northern Nigeria is contained in the Grazing Reserve Law of 1965. It allowed herdsmen to transport livestock from one place to another.

Mr Buhari also reiterated his opposition to state police, saying it is not an option for curtailing the nation’s security crisis.

“State police is not an option. Find out the relationship between local governments and the governors. Are the third tier of government getting what they are supposed to get constitutionally,” he said.

In his reaction to Mr Buhari’s renewed stance on the farmers-herders clashes, Mr Ayu, accused the president of being comfortable with the bloodshed which the policy leads to.

He said the president has reaffirmed the opposition’s continued insistence that the current administration is short of ideas to move the country forward.

“As has been said by many before now, to expect anything new from our President would be a misplaced and unfortunate expectation.

“From the economy to insecurity, killing of innocent farmers by terrorists (which some erroneously term farmer/herder clashes) and other sundry issues, President Buhari honoured his calling as a president who has nothing new to offer,” Mr Ayu said in a statement released by his media office after the interview.

On state police, the PDP national chairman argued that state-controlled security system will fill the holes which the federal police cannot adequately provide which has aided the growth of insecurity in the country.