A former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, says how events unfold will determine his next political move and relationship with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Mr Ganduje succeeded Mr Kwankwaso as governor in 2015 after serving two non-consecutive terms as his deputy. But the two men quarrelled after which Mr Kwankwaso returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

There has been speculation that Mr Kwankwaso is planning to again defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after Mr Ganduje paid him a condolence visit over the death of his brother.

Mr Kwankwaso had in November 2013, alongside then governors Aliyu Wamakko of Sokoto, Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara, Murtala Nyako of Adamawa and Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers States joined the APC after staging a walk out from the PDP national convention in Abuja.

Mr Kwankwaso, however, in July 2018, rejoined the PDP alongside 14 APC senators and ran unsuccessfully for the PDP presidential ticket for the 2019 election.

On Thursday, the former governor told DW Hausa Service that those speculating his defection to the APC were just expression their opinions.

Mr Kwankwaso then added: “Glory be to God, this is an indication of success.

“For now, there is nothing like defection. I am not in talks with anyone or perfecting my plan to defect to APC. All these are rumours,” Mr Kwankwaso said.

After saying it is too early to comment on a presidential bid, Mr Kwankwaso said his supporters in his Kkwankwasiyya movement are all over the world and not just in Nigeria.

Reconciliation with Ganduje

Mr Kwankwaso commended Mr Ganduje for paying him a condolence visit but attached nothing more to it.

“The visit just like any other visitors was appreciated and I am thankful to all,” he said.

Mr Kwankwaso said the visit had been given different interpretations because of the frosty relationship between him and the governor.

“People talk about reconciliation between us, I predicted that. The discussion is much because of our relevance,” he said.

“Reconciliation or not, Ganduje came and condoled with us. We shall wait and see what will happen in the future.

“In politics, you cannot predict what will happen in the future, you cannot rule out any scenerio. Reconcilation or not, as we move ahead, time is of the essence in this issue, time will tell,” Mr Kwankwaso said.