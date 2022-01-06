Security forces in Kazakhstan said they have killed dozens of anti-government rioters in an operation to restore order in the main city, Almaty.

A police spokeswoman said dozens of people had been “eliminated” on Thursday by the authorities when they tried to storm government buildings, police headquarters, and district police offices.

This, Associated Press (AP) reports, is the first widespread fatalities involving protesters since the demonstrations started. That announcement came after earlier reports in the local news media that the police had opened fire on demonstrators in the oil city of Atyrau, killing at least one person.

About 1,000 people have reportedly been injured in the unrest, with 400 being treated in hospital and 62 in intensive care.

The police said that protesters burned 120 cars, including 33 police vehicles, and damaged about 400 businesses, and that more than 200 had been detained.

The protests began peacefully on Sunday in the oil town of Zhanaozen, after the government doubled the cost of fuel. By Wednesday, when the government announced that it would rescind the price increase, the protests had spread across the country, with broader demands for increased political representation and improved social benefits.

Apparently unsatisfied by an announcement early Wednesday that the entire government had resigned and that new parliamentary elections were possible, protesters took control of the country’s main airport.

Kazakhstan’s president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, vowed to take harsh measures to quell the unrest and declared a two-week state of emergency for the whole country, expanding one that had been announced for both the capital of Nur-Sultan and the largest city of Almaty.

Mr Tokayev said the unrest was led by “terrorist bands” that had received help from unspecified other countries.

On Thursday morning, it was announced that peacekeeping forces from a Russia-led military alliance had been sent to Kazakhstan to help Mr Tokayev regain control.

Armenia’s prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, said the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) – an alliance of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan would dispatch forces to stabilise the Central Asian country, the AP reports.

President Tokayev is only the second person to lead Kazakhstan since it declared independence in 1991. His election, in 2019, was condemned by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) as showing scant respect for democratic standards.

Much of the anger on the streets, however, seems to have been aimed at his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who has held a powerful national security role since stepping down, an analyst told BBC.

On Wednesday, Mr Nazarbayev was fired in a bid to subdue the growing unrest and the entire government also resigned.

According to the BBC, protesters had been heard chanting Mr Nazarbayev’s name, while a video showing people attempting to pull down a giant bronze statue of him in Taldykorgan, in his home region, was shared online.