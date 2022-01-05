In a move to end the land tussle between the Lagos State Government and the Magodo Residents Association, the former, on Wednesday, promised to provide 549 plots of land to Shangisha landlords.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reached the agreement in a meeting with parties involved in the land dispute, a statement by the state information commissioner, Gbenga Omotosho, has said.

Mr Omotosho said the governor met with the “judgment creditors (Shangisha Landlords’ Association), their lawyers, Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, Policemen from the F.C.T Command and Police Headquarters, the Executive and Trustees of the Magodo Residents’ Association and senior Government Officials.”

On Tuesday, during his visit to intervene in the land crisis, the governor had set up a committee chaired by the state attorney general and commissioner for justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo.

He said after they deliberated on the enforcement of the 2012 judgment delivered by the Supreme Court, they reached an agreement and the “surveyor- General of Lagos State, Permanent Secretary Lands Bureau and Hon. Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development are to immediately identify available plots of land within the Shangisha village scheme.”

According to the statement, the committee is also to identify how the available plots of land are to be accessed and whether any infrastructural development is necessary to access the land.

“Upon identification of available and accessible land, the State Government is to immediately allocate the land to the 549 Judgment Creditors,” the statement read.

“In the event that there is no available and accessible land within the Shangisha village scheme to allocate to all the 549 Judgment Creditors, the State Government, in agreement with the Judgment Creditors, will provide alternative plots of land.”

The committee said that while the process is ongoing, the Nigeria Police should ensure that there is no further breakdown of law and order in the estate, adding that they must restrain themselves from the estate.