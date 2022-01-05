After months of affronts and records of violence among their supporters, two of the leading political figures in Gombe State finally reconciled.

The governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya and Danjuma Goje, the senator representing Gombe Central and former governor of the state, on Wednesday, agreed to work together ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention slated for February.

The two were pictured together on Wednesday for the first time after a political clash in 2021.

Before reconciliation, Messrs Yahaya and Goje were in a contest for dominance in the state, thereby polarising the state’s chapter of the party.

In November, five persons were reportedly killed while many more got injured during a clash between supporters of Messrs Yahaya and Goje in the state.

While the governor blamed his former ally for the mayhem, the senator, in his defence, blamed the state government for sponsoring the miscreants who attacked his convoy before the bloodbath.

In protest against the attack, some of the APC executives in 11 wards of Yamaltu/Deba local government in the state resigned later in November.

They alleged that the incident was sponsored by Mr Yahaya to disgrace Mr Goje.

However, the Chairman Caretaker Committee of the APC and Yobe State Governor, Mala Buni, in a statement issued after the reconciliation meeting held in Abuja, said the two chieftains have agreed to set aside their differences for the common interest of the party.

He credited the renewed extension of friendship between Messrs Goje and Yahaya to efforts of the National Reconciliation Committee Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and Kashim Shettima, a former Borno State governor.

“The successful reconciliation has further stamped the authority of the party in the state.

“The party will continue to explore and exploit ways of resolving differences among stakeholders amicably across the country for a united front ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“I am indeed very happy with this development and this style would be replicated to solve the problems in other states,” Mr Buni said in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mamman Mohammed.

He also enjoined the two political gladiators to set aright the discord among their loyalists in the state chapter of the party.

With the party’s national convention slated for February, Mr Goje has shown interest in the race for the APC chairmanship race.

To stand a chance at the highly competitive race, the Gombe central senator will be needing the support of his state governor, who currently controls the party’s structure in the state.