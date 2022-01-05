At least two security guards were confirmed killed on Tuesday as some gunmen abducted three Chinese nationals working at a hydropower plant in Zungeru in the Wushishi local government area of Niger State.

Witnesses said the gunmen whisked away the expatriates who were working on a transmission line tower in Gussase village, after a firefight with security agents.

The police spokesperson in Niger, Wasiu Abiodun, said a Chinese expatriate and a local staff were shot while three Chinese expatriates were declared missing after the gun duel.

The police said the kidnap victims include a local staff of one of the companies.

Mr Abiodun said the police tactical team attached to the facility had rescued four of the expatriates but one of them and a local staff had to be taken to hospital over bullet injuries.

“In the process of scampering for safety during the gun duel, three among the expatriates could not be accounted for presently,” the police said.

The police said a joint police and military tactical team at Zungeru had embarked on a manhunt of the hoodlums and to rescue the abducted expatriates.

The Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project contracted to a consortium of CNEEC and SINOHYDRO firms is a 700 megawatts (940,000hp) hydroelectric power plant under construction in Niger State.

The project will be the second-largest hydroelectric power project in the country after the 760 megawatts Kainji power project.