President Muhammadu Buhari has said he will sign an amended version of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill if the National Assembly becomes democratic and include other modes of selection of candidates.
The president stated this in an interview aired by Channels television on Wednesday and monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.
Mr Buhari’s comments come a few weeks after he rejected the bill citing the need to have an alternative mode of primary elections.
Reacting to questions on the Electoral Bill, the president said the National Assembly needs to be more democratic and give the people other options of primary elections.,
“You can’t dictate to people and say you are doing democracy,” he said.
The president had recently declined assent to the Electoral Bill forwarded to him on November 19.
More details later…
