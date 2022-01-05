President Muhammadu Buhari has insisted that his administration has done so much in tackling the country’s security woes.

The president stated this in an interview aired by Channels television on Wednesday and monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

The president’s remark comes amidst persistent attacks on innocent citizens in almost every part of the country.

Mr Buhari, while reacting to the insecurity in the North-east region, said he has been able to tackle the challenges.

“If you ask anybody from the North-east, there were a number of local governments that were in the hands of BH or ISWAP. None of these local governments now are in their control.”

He also said the armed forces have recorded a number of successes in recent weeks in the North-west and North-central in the fight against banditry.

“Within the last four weeks, there are improvements in the North-east and North-central,” Mr Buhari said.

Virtually all parts of the country are facing one form of security or the other.

More details later…