The State Controller of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in Osun, Amoran Olanrewaju, has confirmed that two inmates lost their lives at Kosere Correctional Service, Ile-Ife, during an attempted jailbreak.

Mr Olanrewaju disclosed this to journalists at the Ile-Ife facility on Wednesday.

He explained that the Service always gives an hour of routine exercise for inmates daily to have fresh air and back to their rooms.

According to him, the same thing was applicable on Tuesday but nobody knew the inmates’ grievances in which they attacked the officers on duty while some wanted to seize the opportunity to escape.

The controller also explained that security men repelled them from fleeing; while four inmates were injured in the process and were immediately taken to the hospital with two confirmed dead.

Mr Olanrewaju stated that the remaining two were responding to treatment at the undisclosed hospital since Tuesday.

He added that normalcy had returned to the centre and all measures had been put in place to maintain peaceful coexistence within the environment.

The controller commended the effort of the Controller-General and security men for adopting measures at minimising loss of lives and property in correctional centres.

(NAN)