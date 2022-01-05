President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Board and Management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, in accordance with the power vested in him under Section 59(2) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

He appointed Margret Chuba Okadigbo as the chairperson of the board, while Mele Kyari remains the Chief Executive Officer, and Umar I. Ajiya, Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Mr Buhari had in September 2021 appointed Ifeanyi Ararume, a former senator, as the chairman of the board of the NNPC Limited. The president, however, suspended a planned inauguration of the board without giving reasons.

It was not immediately clear why Mr Ararume was replaced.

Mrs Okadigbo was on the first board as the representative of the South-east. With her elevation and removal of Mr Ararume, the president appointed Henry Obih as the new representative of the region.

Other appointments remain the same as announced in September 2021.

They are Tajudeen Umar (North East), Lami O. Ahmed (North Central), Mohammed Lawal (North West), Constance Harry Marshal (South South), and Pius Akinyelure(South West).

The appointments take effect from the date of the incorporation of the NNPC Limited, a statement by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said Wednesday.

Mr Buhari also appointed Executive Commissioners of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

They are: Nuhu Habib (Kano), Executive Commissioner, Development and Production, Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu (Imo), Executive Commissioner, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning, Tonlagha Roland John (Delta), Executive Commissioner, Health, Safety, Environment and Community, and Jide Adeola (Kogi), Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration.

Earlier appointed are the Board Chairman, CEO, Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management, and Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts.

New appointees at the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority are Francis Alabo Ogaree (Rivers), Executive Director, Hydrocarbon Processing, Mustapha Lamorde (Adamawa), Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community, Mansur Kuliya (Kano), Executive Director, Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund, Bashir Sadiq (Sokoto), Executive Director, Corporate Services and Administration, and Dr Zainab Gobir (Kwara), Executive Director, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning.

They join the Board Chairman, Executive Director, Downstream Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, the CEO, and Executive Director, Finance and Accounts, who had earlier been appointed.

For Midstream and Downstream Infrastructure Fund, new Council Members are: Effiong Abia (Akwa Ibom), Bobboi Ahmed (Adamawa), and Abdullahi Bukar (Katsina).