Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has accepted the resignation of the government, hours after he declared a state of emergency in large parts of the country in response to the raging uprising over a fuel price increase.

Mr Tokayev, on Wednesday, appointed Alikhan Smailov as acting prime minister, his office said in a statement, noting that low fuel prices would be restored. Mr Smailov was previously the first deputy prime minister.

Reuters reports the political moves to check the protests, sparked by rising fuel prices, that began in the west of the country over the weekend and have spread to Kazakhstan’s main city, Almaty, by Tuesday evening.

President Tokayev tweeted late on Tuesday that the authorities would restore lower prices for the fuel “to ensure stability in the country.”

“All calls to storm or attack government buildings are illegal,” he added, blaming the protests on “destructive individuals who want to undermine the stability and unity of our society”.

In an attempt to quell the unrest, however, Mr Tokayev said the interim cabinet would meet on Wednesday to discuss “the socio-economic demands” of protesters.

Police used tear gas and stun grenades late on Tuesday to disperse hundreds of protesters out of Almaty. But by Wednesday morning, AFP reports that clashes resumed after the government resigned.

Video footage on social media showed a plume of smoke rising from the building, while gunfire could also be heard in the main city.

BBC quoted the city’s police chief, Kanat Taimerdenov, saying “extremists and radicals” had attacked 500 civilians and ransacked hundreds of businesses.

Atameken, Kazakhstan’s business lobby group, said its members were reporting cases of attacks on banks, stores, and restaurants.

There are also reports that crowds have gathered near official buildings in other cities, and internet services appear to have been switched off across the country, BBC said.

Dissent and protests are rare in Kazakhstan, which declared independence in 1991 amid the collapse of the Soviet Union.