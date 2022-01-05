Hours after a notorius banditry kingpin, Bello Turji, released over 50 captives in Zamfara State, the police said their operatives have successfully rescued 29 more victims.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Turji released the victims as part of his moves to secure amnesty from the Zamfara State Government.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson in Zamfara, Mohammed Shehu, the police said the captives were rescued on Monday.

According to the statement, the victims were rescued by a team of police operatives deployed in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

The victims, comprising 25 women (including pregnant and nursing mothers) and three men, were rescued in Munching Kalgo forest, where another banditry kingpin, Ado Aleru, holds sway.

The police added that the kidnap victims had spent 60 days in captivity, adding that they were captured from three different villages: Adarawa, Gana and Bayawuri, all under the state capital, Gusau.

The victims would be handed over to their families after official debriefing by the police authorities, the statement added.