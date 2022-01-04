The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Tuesday, failed to name the sponsors of attacks in Imo contrary to a pledge he made.

Mr Uzodinma, at the 2022 Imo Stakeholders Meeting Luncheon, acknowledged that he promised a fortnight ago to name the sponsors of attacks in Imo.

He, however, said he would no longer name names but would leave security agencies ‘to do their work’ and prosecute those found culpable.

Mr Uzodinma said many of the persons carrying out attacks in the state had been arrested.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported the killings of civilians and security officials in Imo by armed persons suspected to be members of the outlawed seccessionist group, IPOB.

Although similar attacks occur in other states in the South-east, it is worse in Imo.

Details later…