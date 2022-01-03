President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State, the Royal Family, the Olubadan-in-council, and the people of Ibadan on the passing of Olubadan of Ibadan, Saliu Adetunji.

In a condolence message released by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja, the president declared that the late traditional ruler was “a visionary and compassionate leader.”

Mr Buhari said the late traditional ruler used his influence as a respected chief and a lover of the creative industry to advance the progress of his people, encouraging and motivating them to give their best to the nation.

According to him, the demise of the royal father “understandably leaves a huge void to fill”.

He urged the people of Ibadan and Nigerians from different walks of life to honour the memory of the deceased by imbibing virtues like generosity, peace, tolerance, and devotion to unity which he cherished so much.

“The president believes that as the funeral rites of the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland get underway, the process of selecting his successor will be guided by wisdom, understanding, and good judgment that exemplified the life he lived,” the statement said.

It added that Mr Buhari had prayed to God to grant the soul of Oba Adetunji eternal rest and comfort the family, friends, associates, and subjects he left behind.

Olubadan, an exemplary leader – Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti in a statement issued on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described the late Olubadan as an exemplary leader who did not allow old age to hamper his passion for the development of Ibadan and Oyo State in general.

The governor, who is also the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, described the death of the royal father as the exit of a great and true leader of the people.

According to him, the late Mr Adetunji’s contributions to the promotion of Yoruba cultural heritage and peaceful coexistence among different groups in Ibadan and the country cannot be over-emphasised.

Mr Fayemi said the late traditional ruler would also be remembered for his indelible marks and service, as a custodian of people’s cultural heritage and traditions, especially at a time when many were abandoning their cultural heritage for foreign culture.

“I received the news of Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, with shock.

“Oba Adetunji was a man of wisdom who had served his people well despite becoming the Olubadan at an old age.

“He was an inspiring and emulative leader par excellence. He will be sorely missed for the fatherly roles he played as a royal father.

“On behalf of my wife, the government, and people of Ekiti, I commiserate with the people of Ibadan as well as the government and people of Oyo State on this great loss.

“May God grant eternal rest to the departed royal father and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss”, the governor said.

Colossal loss to Yorubaland – Oyetola

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Sunday in Osogbo, also commiserated with the royal family, the Olubadan-in-Council, and all Ibadan indigenes at home and abroad over the incident.

He said the passing away of the first-class traditional ruler, which came on the trail of that of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, was another colossal loss to Yorubaland.

According to him, the death of Mr Adetunji has left a deep void that will be difficult to fill.

Mr Oyetola described the late traditional ruler as a respected royal father as well as an exemplary and compassionate leader.

He said that within the short of his reign, the late traditional ruler showed strong concern and commitment to the welfare of his subjects and the development of Ibadan.

“On behalf of the government and people of Osun, I commiserate with Gov. Seyi Makinde, government and people of Oyo State over the transition of Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

“I also condole with the royal family, the Olubadan-in-Council, and all Ibadan indigenes at home and abroad as well as the Oyo State Council of Traditional Rulers.

“The late Oba Saliu Adetunji was a respected royal father, exemplary and compassionate leader who demonstrated strong concern and commitment to the welfare of his subjects and the development of Ibadan within the short period of his reign.

“He will be remembered for his fatherly roles and wise counsel,” he said.

Mr Oyetola prayed Allah to forgive the late traditional ruler and grant his immediate family, the governor, and the people of Ibadan the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)