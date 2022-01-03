Nigeria has recorded six additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic with 573 new cases confirmed across six states of the federation.

This was contained in an update shared on the Facebook page of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday morning.

The NCDC disclosed that Borno State accounted for the fatalities, which are a backlog of cases for December 22 to 28, 2021.

The update also shows that the North-eastern state reported a backlog of 20 infections for December 28 to 31, 2021.

With the new confirmed cases, Nigeria’s fatality toll now stands at 3,039, while the infection toll has increased to 243,450.

According to NCDC data, the number of people who are currently down with COVID-19 infections has increased to 25,111, while 215,352 have successfully been treated and discharged nationwide.

Breakdown

Aside from Borno State, the breakdown of the NCDC data reveals that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, and Benue State, North-central Nigeria, topped the infection chart with 281 and 202 cases respectively.

Kano State ranked third on the log with 61 cases, followed by Borno State with 20 cases.

While Jigawa State reported five cases, Edo and Oyo states recorded two cases each.