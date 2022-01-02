The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State, John Hayab, has confirmed that 120 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State have been freed so far.

In a statement issued in Kaduna on Saturday, Mr Hayab recalled that in the early hours of July 5, 2021, bandits invaded the school located at Maraban Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped 121 students.

READ ALSO:

He said the number of the released students includes one student who was freed on December 28, 2021, and another one who was freed on January 1.

“With the release of these two students, a total of 120 students have regained their freedom so far and only one student is still with the bandits,” he said.

(NAN)