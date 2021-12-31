In the end, there were just too many incidental obstructions for Victor Osimhen that his removal from the Super Eagles squad to the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations Cup tournament feels like a blessing in disguise.

A horrific facial injury against Inter Milan on November 21 always meant the 22-year-old was in a race against time to be available for AFCON. A positive COVID-19 test on December 29 further added to the uncertainty.

On December 31, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced a revision of the 28-man list with the exclusion of Osimhen and three others.

In 2021, Osimhen was involved in 10 matches; scored seven goals, and provided two assists, nine-goal involvements. The Super Eagles played 11 matches in 2021 (inclusive of the friendly against Mexico) and scored 13 goals. Thus, Osimhen was involved in about 70 per cent of the goals scored by the Super Eagles in 2021.

That could be the great miss at the Nations Cup as there is actually no forward in the squad who is a like-for-like replacement.

“I might be in the minority on this, but I genuinely think @NGSuperEagles should leave Osimhen alone for the Africa Cup of Nations,” Solace Chukwu wrote on Twitter on December 30. He got his wish less than 24 hours afterwards.

Chijioke Ezeali believes there has to be a tactical tweak to the team’s formation with Osimhen’s absence. “The coach has to play differently with Osimhen’s absence.

“The Napoli striker gives the team a lot with his aggression and off-the-ball runs. Most of the other strikers are new to the team and time is a constraint, which means Eguavoen could go with the tried and trusted Ighalo, who is still good but noticeably slower. I would advise Eguavoen to use Ighalo more as an impact player.

“Awoniyi is the closest version to Osimhen, but he will be better served if Kelechi Iheanacho plays to his highest level as a No.10. They have a history together, having combined well at the 2013 U-17 FIFA World Cup,” Ezeali added.

“It is indeed a big blow for Nigeria’s Super Eagles,” begins ACL Chief Football Writer, Fisayo Dairo, “that Osimhen, who has been the team’s first-choice striker for a while now will not be there,” Mr Dairo told PREMIUM TIMES.

Attackers Sadiq Umar Taiwo Awoniyi Victor Osimhen Kelechi Iheanacho Odion Ighalo Emmanuel Dennis Henry Onyekuru Peter Olayinka Attacking 73 75 82 82 68 71 53 NA Creativity 49 54 56 66 43 62 51 NA Defending 28 19 35 15 40 19 38 NA Tactical 43 46 64 52 58 29 38 NA Technical 60 52 60 64 60 51 50 NA Average 50.6 49.2 59.4 55.8 53.8 46.4 46 NA Goals 9 14 9 4 11 8 0 6 Stats from Sofa Score

“Nigeria will miss his bullish and fearless displays no doubt,” Mr Dairo added.

He also gave positive marks to the Augustine Eguavoen-led coaching team, who opted for Henry Onyekuru as the replacement.

“I’m happy that Henry Onyekuru was chosen to replace him. I think the team doesn’t need any more centre forwards because they were too many in the first place. There is still Ighalo, Awoniyi, Umar, and Iheanacho for one position, so I think picking Onyekuru is not a bad idea.”

The energetic channel-running and fearlessness from Osimhen will be a great miss for the Super Eagles in Cameroon, but the Eguavoen-led technical team has enough players available to still construct a dangerous team although the needed time together to bond and create the chemistry needed is lacking.