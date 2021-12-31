The Lagos State Government has fixed Tuesday, January 4, for public and private primary and secondary schools to resume for the second term for the 2021/2022 academic session in the state.

According to a statement issued by the office of the education quality assurance (OEQA) unit of the state’s ministry of education and signed by its public affairs officer, Olaniran Emmanuel, the second term mid-term break will be observed between Thursday, 17 and Friday, 18, February 2022 while schools would be closed on Friday, April 8.

Mr Olaniran quoted the director-general of OEQA, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, that all learners are expected back in school as academic activities start the same day.

Mrs Seriki-Ayeni enjoined compliance with COVID-19 protocols to keep the populace safe.

The statement reads in part; “The director-general wishes the students and teachers happy resumption while enjoining all school leaders to enforce strict compliance with all subsisting COVID-19 safety protocols in the state.

“The Office of Education Quality Assurance will monitor compliance with the resumption date in the Lagos State Unified Academic Calendar and observe teaching and learning process in schools.”

Lagos has been the hotbed for COVID-19 infections in Nigeria, with 94,078 of the total 241,513 confirmed cases in since the outbreak in the country in February, 2020.

Mrs Seriki-Ayeni enjoined boarding students to resume on Monday 3rd January, 2022 in preparation for academic activities.