A police officer has been shot dead in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, by unknown gunmen.

The officer was providing security for a medical outreach in a local community in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday when gunmen attacked him, according to reports in the local media.

Another officer is said to have been wounded in the attack.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, Friday morning.

“What happened at Eziama Uli, is an example of the sacrifice we pay as police officers in service to the nation and humanity,” Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said in a response to the inquiry from this newspaper.

He said the information about the killing was still sketchy. He said the slain officer was providing security services.

“Police operatives have cordoned off the area and (an) operation is ongoing. Further details shall be communicated,” the police spokesperson said.

There have been deadly attacks on police facilities in Anambra and other states in the South-east.

The attacks have been linked to the activities of the outlawed group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which has been campaigning for an independent state, Biafra, which they want carved out from the region and part of South-south Nigeria.

Two officers were savagely killed and their bodies burnt in November in Anambra, an action described as “horrific” by President Muhammadu Buhari, while the spokesperson of the Nigerian government, Lai Mohammed, said the government would go after and bring to justice those responsible for the killing.

Some Nigerian leaders, especially those from the South-east, have called for dialogue with IPOB and the unconditional release of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial in Abuja for alleged treason, as a step to restore peace and security in the region.