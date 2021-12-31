Beginning from January, 2022, the trio of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education ((AOCOED), Ijanikin, Lagos; Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), Noforija, Epe, Lagos, and Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, will formally assume their new status as universities.

The special adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on education, Tokunbo Wahab, told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview that the new bills seeking conversion of the three institutions to universities will be signed into law “latest mid January” by the governor.

According to Mr Wahab, the National Universities Commission (NUC), Nigeria’s regulatory agency for universities is currently awaiting the law for official recommendation, saying every other necessary document had been presented to the body by the government.

He said beginning from the new year the institutions would no longer admit fresh students for the existing Ordinary National Diploma (OND), Higher National Diploma (HND) and Nigerian Certificate of Education (NCE) awarding programmes “as they will be phased out until the last set of the current students graduates.”

“While the OND, HND and NCE programmes will be phased out gradually new students will be admitted into the universities for degree programmes,” he said.

Assembly passes law

On Wednesday, in two legislative bills, the Lagos State House of Assembly approved the upgrade of the institutions to universities with the Adeniran Ogunsaya College of Education and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education to become Lagos State University of Education while the Lagos State Polytechnic will now be known as Lagos State University of Science and Technology.

The governor’s adviser said the move is aimed at “improving quality assurance and removing the dichotomy in employability of polytechnic graduates vis-a-vis their counterparts in the universities.”

The assembly had in July debated two bills proposing the establishment of two universities; a University of Science and Technology, and a University of Education.

READ ALSO: Senate passes bill to end discrimination against HND holders

After scaling the second reading, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa directed the House Committee on Education (Tertiary) to look into the bills for further considerations and report back to the house in two weeks.

Mr Wahab had in July, pointed out that Lagos State University (LASU), the only state-owned degree awarding institution, can no longer cope with the admission needs of the large student population in the state, hence, the need for the establishment of more universities.

He said when the two new universities commence operation, “they will add value to science, technology, vocational and entrepreneurship skills development needed for rapid socio-economic growth of the state and the nation at large”.