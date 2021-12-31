The surge in COVID-19 infections has consistently been on the rise in Nigeria, as the fourth wave of the pandemic ravages the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed two additional fatalities and 1,139 new infections on Thursday, thereby increasing the infection toll to 241,513.

The latest data shows that Rivers State in the South-south tops the infection chart with 420 cases, relegating Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, to the second position on the log with 324 cases.

While the fatality toll increased to 3,030, the NCDC noted that 214,003 persons have been successfully treated and discharged nationwide.

Breakdown

Apart from Rivers and Lagos states, the breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Oyo State in the South-west ranked third on the log with 81 cases.

Next on the log are Gombe State with 47 cases, Akwa Ibom State with a backlog of 41 cases for December 27 to 29, 2021; Kaduna and Niger states with 36 cases each and Ondo State that reported 35 cases.

The FCT also recorded 29 cases and Delta State, 18; Edo, 15; Ogun, 14 and Kano State, 12.

While Cross River recorded nine cases, Ekiti and Kebbi reported eight cases each; Nasarawa, four cases, while Enugu and Jigawa States recorded a single case each.

The NCDC noted that Osun, Plateau and Sokoto states reported that no cases were recorded on Thursday.

Vaccination

In order to curb the spread of the pandemic, the Nigerian government has insisted on vaccination for citizens and has consistently monitored the performance of each of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Meanwhile, the latest statistics released by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, (NPHCDA) on Wednesday, shows that some states have been doing well while others are performing poorly.

The NPHCDA in its ranking said Nasarawa State, North-central Nigeria, has vaccinated a total of 31.63 per cent of its targeted population in the country’s drive to vaccinate 70 per cent of the population by middle of 2022.

The ranking also listed Jigawa State, North-west Nigeria, as the second on the log with 29.03 per cent, followed closely by Ogun State in the South-west with 17.24 per cent of the targeted population. Oyo ranked fourth with 13.67 per cent.

Kwara State in the North-central region ranked fifth with 10.36 per cent of the targeted population.

However, apart from Osun, Zamfara, Delta, Cross River and Gombe States which ranked 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th on the log respectively, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Ebonyi and Enugu ranked 37th, 36th, 35th, 34th, and 33rd respectively.

According to the statistics, Bayelsa State has only vaccinated 0.69 per cent of its targeted population while Akwa Ibom State has done 0.92 per cent.

Imo State has vaccinated 1.08 per cent while both Ebonyi and Enugu have only done 1.28 and 1.38 per cent of the targeted population respectively.

Apart from Sokoto State which ranked 31st on the log, ‘poor performing states’ are found in the South-southern and South-eastern regions of the country.

Abia State ranks 32nd while Edo State, which was the first to declare mandatory vaccination policy in the country, ranked 30th on the log.