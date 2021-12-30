The Nigeria Football Federation has settled for 61-year-old Portuguese manager Jose Peseiro as the new head coach for the Super Eagles.

Though the appointment of Peseiro is coming just as the Super Eagles camp for the Africa Cup of Nations officially opens in Abuja, the NFF clarified that interim manager Augustine Eguavoen will still lead the Eagles to Cameroon.

Definitely, many fans will wonder what informed the choice of Peseiro going by the interest shown in the Nigeria job by a handful of other coaches.

Here are five things to know about the new sheriff in town.

First-ever Portuguese Super Eagles coach

Even before overseeing any game for Nigeria, the appointment of Peseiro is historic, as he becomes the first Portuguese manager ever to be hired to coach the country’s national team.

The Nigeria national team, in its over 70 years of existence, has enjoyed the services of 20 foreign coaches dominated by Germans and the Dutch. This thus marks a new era for the Super Eagles, with a coach reportedly recommended by Jose Mourinho

Not new to Africa

Though the Nigeria national team is a first of its kind for Peseiro, the 61-year-old is not entirely new to African football. Peseiro had a short stint with the continent’s most successful club side-Al Ahly of Egypt.

Though he won the league title with Egyptian giants, the fans of the Egyptian club did not take to the Portuguese, and that contributed to his early exit from the club

He has worked in high-ranking clubs

If there is one thing to be sure about is the calibre of players in the Super Eagles, each will not intimidate Peseiro.

The Portuguese has had stints with some high-profile clubs like Real Madrid with their Galactico philosophy. He also managed Portugal’s most successful club, FC Porto, among many other top clubs.

Many unhappy endings

Though well-traveled and with vast experience, Peseiro’s basket of woes at different teams across different periods does not instill lots of confidence.

From Panathinaikos to FC Porto to Braga and even Saudi Arabia, there has hardly ever been any happy ending wherever he has found himself.

That said, the Portuguese tactician has some notable moments winning silverware, with the last being the league title with Al-Ahly

Left Venezuela because of unpaid salaries

The NFF openly admitted defaulting in the payment of salaries to coach Gernot Rohr and, interestingly, Peseiro resigned from his last job with Venezuela because of unpaid wages.

This perhaps informs some reported clauses being championed by the Portuguese to be inserted in his contract because, once beaten, twice shy!