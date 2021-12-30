On Wednesday, Nigeria recorded 1,355 new cases and an additional death from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is according to data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday morning.

The data shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of disease, contributed more to the new infections with 1,036 reported in addition to the report for December 28 and 29, 2021.

With the new cases recorded, the infection toll from the virus in Nigeria has increased to 240,374 while the death toll now stands at 3,028 cases.

The centre also revealed that 213,491 Nigerians have been successfully treated and discharged nationwide, while 23,866 people are still hospitalised.

Breakdown

Following Lagos State on the log is Nasarawa and Delta states with 92 and 58 cases respectively.

The FCT also reported 57 cases, Edo State, 44; Rivers, 25; while Kano reported 23 cases.

As Enugu recorded 11 cases, Plateau and Bayelsa States reported six and three cases respectively.

The NCDC noted that Sokoto State reported that it recorded no case.