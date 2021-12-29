Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law to a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has narrated his ordeal in the hands police officers who arrested him inside a church on Sunday in Imo State.

The armed officers invaded the St Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State, fired gunshots and disrupted church service before arresting Mr Nwosu, a former governorship candidate in the state.

The leadership of the Anglican Church and other Nigerians have condemned the police invasion of the church.

Mr Nwosu, his wife and others were reportedly assaulted by the officers during the arrest which has renewed the acrimony between Mr Okorocha, the senator representing Imo West District, and Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The senator and his son-in-law are accusing the Imo State Governor, Mr Uzodinma of being behind the controversial arrest. The state government has denied the allegation.

My ordeal – Uche Nwosu

“They manhandled me and bundled me into one of the vehicles they came in. One of them ordered me to lie down and one of them placed his leg on my head,” said Mr Nwosu in a report by The Nation newspaper.

Mr Nwosu, according to the paper, narrated his ordeal to reporters in Owerri on Tuesday after returning from the police headquarters in Abuja where he said the police had flown him to in a chartered flight on Sunday.

The police said they arrested him based on a petition that he was “sponsoring insecurity” in Imo State, he said.

The former governorship candidate of the Action Alliance said over 15 hooded officers “jumped” into the church to arrest him.

“When they drove off, they started making calls in the Hausa Language, and unknown to them, I understand the Hausa Language. They were telling one Shaba who is the chief security officer that they have got me.

“At Umuaka, they stopped and ordered that I should get down. At that point, I thought they were to assassinate me. They bundled me into another vehicle and they drove off.

“When we got to Owerri, three other vehicles drove straight to the Government House and the one carrying me drove towards Okigwe Road and I began to ask them where they were taking me to but they never responded to me. They drove towards Okigwe and stopped.

“At that point, I thought they wanted to assassinate me. They asked me to remove my clothes, handcuffed me, snapped me, made a video, and sent it to the CSO.

“We continued until we got to Enugu airport where we boarded a charted jet to Abuja. We moved to Force Headquarters and we did an interview. They accused me of sponsoring insecurity in Imo State,” Mr Nwosu said.

He was released by the police after questioning.

The Imo State Government has continued to deny its involvement in the arrest.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, described Mr Nwosu’s claims as “a malicious concoction by a drowning man”.

The police are yet to issue a statement on Mr Nwosu’s arrest.