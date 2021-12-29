Nigeria has recorded three additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, and 599 fresh infections reported across 14 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday morning, shows that the new confirmed cases raised Nigeria’s infection toll to 239,019 while the fatality toll now stands at 3,027.

The data also shows that a total of 213,180 people have been successfully treated and discharged in Nigeria, while the active cases have now increased to 22,803 cases.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Delta State ranked first on the log with a backlog of 194 fresh cases for December 13 to 27, 2021, followed by Edo State with 94 cases.

The FCT also reported 80 cases, Kaduna State, 48; while Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, recorded 35 cases.

Next on the log is Ondo State with 23 cases; Kano, 21; Rivers and Kwara State, 20 cases each; Ogun, 18, while Plateau reported 12 cases.

While Abia and Cross River recorded eight cases each, Ekiti and Bauchi reported six and three cases respectively.

The NCDC also noted that Osun and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Tuesday.