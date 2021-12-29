The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) says only the driver and a woman survived the boat mishap that occurred on Sunday at Zhigiri village, Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

Ahmed Inga, the Director-General of the agency, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday that the bodies of the seven victims of the mishap had also been recovered.

He said the mishap occurred while the boat was sailing to Dnaweto, a neighbouring village in the hinterland, for a naming ceremony.

Mr Inga said that the passengers of the boat were nine and they took off from Zhijigiri village to Dnaweto village.

He said that the boat sailed on the water from the ongoing construction of the Zungeru hydro electric power dam.

“The boat driver and a lady survived while seven person lost their lives to the unfortunate incident.

“The bodies of the deceased have been recovered and buried,” he said. (NAN)