The police have released Uche Nwosu, a son-in-law to a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

Mr Nwosu, a former candidate of the Action Alliance in the 2019 governorship election in Imo, was arrested by masked police officers inside a church on Sunday during a thanksgiving service in the state.

A story by the Punch newspaper quoted a media aide to Mr Nwosu, Chikezie Nwadike, as saying that he (Mr Nwosu) did not spend a night in the police custody.

The media aide disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, according to the paper.

Mr Nwadike said Mr Nwosu was not invited by the police before his controversial arrest.

He said Mr Nwosu is fine and that he thanked Nigerians for their support during his ordeal.

The police are yet to disclose why Mr Nwosu was arrested.

“While we await a Police report on the reasons for the abduction and arrest, we call on everyone to remain calm and focused because God is in charge of the whole situation.

“Ugwumba Uche Nwosu is a perfect gentleman who has great deal of respect for constituted authorities and has never for once caught up in civil disobedience. There was never an invitation and if anyone says otherwise, let the person come forth with evidence,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, photos of Mr Nwosu in handcuffs have been trending on Facebook.

Mr Nwosu wore only a singlet in the photos, giving credence to the claim that he was assaulted and his clothes torn during his arrest.

He looked calm in the photo. An officer, whose face is not captured, sat beside him.

It is unclear, for now, who took the photos and why.