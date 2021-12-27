Photos of Uche Nwosu, son-in-law to former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, have surfaced on Facebook, showing him in handcuffs, seated at the back of a car, a day after his controversial arrest by the police on Sunday.

Mr Nwosu, a former governorship candidate of the Action Alliance in the 2019 governorship election in Imo, wore only a singlet in the photos, giving credence to the claim that he was assaulted and his clothes torn during his arrest.

Mr Nwosu looked calm in the photo. An officer, whose face is not captured, sat beside him.

It is unclear, for now, who took the photos and why.

Mr Nwosu, alongside his family, including Mr Okorocha’s wife, was holding a thanksgiving service at the Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, Nkwerre, in Imo State, after his mother’s burial, when the officers invaded the church and arrested him.

An aide to Mr Nwosu, Darlington Ibekwe, said the officers, who came in three vehicles, slapped and pushed to the ground Mr Okorocha’s wife, Nkechi, and her daughter, Uloma, who is Mr Nwosu’s wife when the duo tried to enquire why they were arresting Mr Nwosu.

The officers fired gunshots in the air as they whisked the man into a waiting car and zoomed off.

Because of how the arrest was made, many people initially thought Mr Nwosu was abducted by unknown gunmen, until the police in Imo came out to say he was in their custody.

The police, however, have not said why Mr Nwosu was arrested.

‘No warrant of arrest, no invitation’

Mr Okorocha said in a report by Daily Times that the police did not have a warrant of arrest against his son-in-law, nor did they invite him for questioning.

“In the course of their activities, they pushed down my wife and tore my daughter’s clothes. No warrant of arrest. No invitation. We suspected kidnapping at first. Many people were injured while running. Uche Nwosu was dragged into a bus carrying Imo State Government number plate,” said Mr Okorocha who is the senator representing Imo West District.

The senator accused the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, of being behind the arrest, an accusation the state government has denied.

“He should allow the police to do their job. Okorocha should know that police have the right to arrest anybody,” the state Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, told reporters on Sunday in Owerri.

Mr Okorocha, while he was the governor of Imo, wanted his son-in-law, Mr Nwosu, to succeed him. When Mr Nwosu failed to get the All Progressives Congress governorship ticket, he moved over to the relatively unknown Action Alliance where he stood for the 2019 election, with Mr Okorocha’s backing.

The APC, with Mr Uzodinma as its candidate, lost the election but later reclaimed it through a court judgment.

Governor Uzodinma’s administration has been going after Mr Okorocha, claiming that the senator “looted” the state when he was governor.