The police in Imo State have confirmed the arrest of Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law to former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how some armed police officers invaded the Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, Nkwerre, in the state and whisked away Mr Nwosu who was having a thanksgiving service after burying his mother three days ago.

“This is to inform the general public that Chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo state police command is aware of the arrest and presently he is in police custody,” the police spokesperson in the state, Michael Abattam, said in a statement shortly after the incident.

“This is to refute the earlier news that has been making rounds on social media that he was kidnapped by unknown gunmen.”

The police statement did not, however, give reasons for the man’s arrest.

Mr Nwosu’s aide, Darlington Ibekwe, said he (Nwosu) was assaulted by the officers.

He said Mr Okorocha’s wife and daughter were also assaulted by the officers.

“These security men came into the church, slapped Ugwumba (Nwosu) and told him, ‘my friend stand up and follow us’.”

Mr Ibekwe said a surprised Mr Nwosu tried to inquire from the security men why he was being embarrassed in such a manner.

“They beat him up, tore his shirt and dragged him out of the church like a common criminal,” he said.

Continuing, he said, “Senator Okorocha’s wife stood up and asked them what was going on, they slapped her and pushed her to the floor. Nwosu’s wife Uloma also tried to ask what was going on but they also slapped her and pushed her to the floor.

“They tore Mr Nwosu’s clothes, continued beating him till they put him in the car and drove off. They fired live bullets and the shells can be seen on the ground everywhere on the road before they zoomed off,” Mr Ibekwe said.

The current governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, and his predecessor, Mr Okorocha, who is now a senator, have been engaged in a prolonged political battle.

Mr Nwosu, backed by the then governor, Mr Okorocha, was the candidate of the Action Alliance in the 2019 governorship election in Imo.

It is not clear, for now, if Mr Uzodinma has a hand in the arrest of the senator’s in-law.