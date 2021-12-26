A fire incident has occurred at the NEXT supermarket in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.
The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained at the time of this report as officials struggle to put out the fire.
The supermarket, one of the largest in the Nigerian capital, is located in the Kado area of the city.
Details later…
