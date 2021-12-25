Six persons died in an accident involving two vehicles on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Christmas Day, the FRSC has said.

Ahmed Umar, the sector commander in Ogun State, 12 other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident.

The incident occurred hours after seven persons died in an accident on the Sagamu-Benin Expressway.

Mr Umar said the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident involved 18 persons and occurred at about 3.20 a.m.

He said that the two vehicles involved in the accident are a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number, MKA 567 XZ and an Iveco articulated vehicle marked XF 854 KTN.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at Idera Hospital, Sagamu, while the survivors are taken to different hospitals for treatment,’’ he said.

He blamed the crash on excessive speeding and loss of control and urged motorists to desist from over speeding to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.

Mr Umar also told NAN that N127,900 was recovered from the accident scene.

He advised cautious driving and enjoined families of those who might have travelled in the Toyota bus to contact FRSC Ibafo Outpost for more information.

The sector commander commiserated with the families of the crash victims and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Premium Times early today reported how even persons were killed, while seven others sustained injuries on Saturday in an accident involving a Mercedes Benz luxury bus at Ososa Bridge on the Sagamu-Benin Expressway.

(NAN)