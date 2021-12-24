President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in the newly appointed Minister representing Taraba State in the federal cabinet, Muazu Sambo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the swearing-in of Mr Sambo was held shortly before the opening of the meeting of the National Security Council in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

NAN reports that Mr Sambo, who replaced former Minister of Power, Mamman Sale, from Taraba, was posted to the Ministry of Works and Housing as Minister of State, Works and Housing.

Those in attendance of the security meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Ministers of Police Affairs, Justice, Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs.

Others are service chiefs, the National Security Adviser to the President are Babagana Monguno; Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba; Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi as well as the Director-General, NIA, Abubakar Rufa’i.

Mr Sambo was Area Manager, Lagos Zone of the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority.