The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to ravage Nigeria, as the country, on Thursday, recorded 1,940 additional infections across 18 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Nigeria has experienced a significant surge in the number of infections this week, with over 9,500 cases reported from December 19 to 23, 2021.

However, the latest statistics by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control shows that while the new cases have increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 233,353, the fatality toll still stands at 2,991, as no fatality was recorded on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, the number of active cases increased from 12,547 to 16,569 cases, while the number of discharged cases now stands at 212,040, as the FCT reported a backlog of 13 discharges for December 22 and 23, 2021.

Anambra and Enugu states reported backlogs of eight and six discharges, respectively, for December 22, 2021.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, came first on the log with 845, followed by the FCT with 734 cases for December 22 and 23.

Oyo State in the South-west came third on the log with 120 cases, followed by two South-southern states- Rivers and Delta States with 69 and 30 cases respectively.

Also on the log are Kaduna State with 29 cases; Edo State, 21; Plateau, 20; Gombe, 14; and Anambra and Enugu States reported backlogs of 11 cases each for December 22, 2021.

Osun and Ekiti states in the South-west also reported 10 and eight cases respectively, Kano State, five cases; while Bayelsa and Ogun states recorded four cases each.

While Katsina State reported three cases, Bauchi and Jigawa states reported a single case each.