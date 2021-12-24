The Police Service Commision (PSC) has cancelled the service elongation of Abdulkarim Dauda, a former Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO) to President Muhammadu Buhari for not following due process.

The commision, which is responsible for the promotion and other activities of the police, took the decision at its 13th plenary in Abuja this week.

Mr Buhari had in 2019 extended the tenure of Mr Dauda who is also his nephew by three years against the 35 years stipulated by service rules. He would have attained 35 years in service January 2020.

Before being posted to the State House as CPSO to the President, Mr Dauda had served in different police commands and formations.

Mr Dauda, who was enlisted into the poloce as a Cadet Officer on January 1, 1985, would have remained in office till May 13, 2023, about the same time Mr Buhari would be serving out his term.

The notice conveying Mr Dauda’s tenure extension was signed by the then Force Secretary, who is now the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali.

Null and void

According to a statement by the commission’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, the commission also ordered Mr Dauda to immediately proceed on retirement.

He was also asked to refund all the salaries he had collected since 2020, the month he should have left the service.

Also briefing journalists on the development on Tuesday, the PSC Commissioner representing the media, Austin Braimoh, said Mr Dauda had written to the commission seeking promotion to the rank of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, when the illegality in his records was discovered.

“Dauda wrote to us seeking promotion to AIG and when we checked his records, we found that he obtained tenure extension which did not follow the due process. We found many illegalities in his records and cancelled his tenure extension.

“He has been asked to retire and he will also refund all the salaries he received from January 2020 till date,” he stated.

Other decisions taken at the plenary include the promotion of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Zaki Ahmed, and Johnson Kokumo to Deputy Inspectors-General of Police.

Also, six commissioners were elevated to the rank of AIG while 17 deputy commissioners were promoted to the rank of commissioner.

According to Mr Ani, the commission also approved the confirmation of 7,166 ASP11 to ASP1 and considered 24 promotion appeals relating to adjustment in promotion dates, and seniority.